Zanzibar's borders are open — and you couldn't dream of a more idyllic escape

As South Africans get the go-ahead to travel within Africa, Michelle Jana Chan explores the wonder of this Tanzanian island, which you can visit with no visas or Covid tests required

Zanzibar quickly works its magic. At its go-slow airport, I tumble into a cab to head to town, passing women in voluminous patterned dresses and children walking to school in immaculate uniforms; girls in navy pinafores with matching hijab, boys in starched white shirts and pressed shorts.



I ask the driver if I can get out at the waterfront, where rusty container ships and fishing boats pull up alongside dilapidated whitewashed buildings, some topped with crenellations, others with colonnades of arches beneath sagging red-tiled roofs...