City on a Couch

Let's jet off to New York City — in movies, music and more

Just because you can't visit the Big Apple in person doesn't mean you can't enjoy some of it's vibey ambience and attractions from the comfort of your couch

The most populous city in the US is also the nexus of many travellers' dreams. Those who've been there invariably call it their best, and those who haven't long to go. No wonder, then, that New York is also the backdrop for some of the greatest movies, music, novels and more. So even if you can't visit it in person, you can still sample some of its ambience from the comfort of your couch.



MOVIES..