Jozi suburb voted one of the world's 40 coolest and kindest neighbourhoods

International city guide Time Out has released its annual list of the world's 40 coolest neighbourhoods - and Jozi’s eclectic suburb of Melville has again made the cut.

In fact, Melville is even cooler than before, having moved up 15 places from last year when it was ranked number 48.

The list, which features those neighbourhoods that are “the places to be for food and fun, art and culture, atmosphere and personality”, is based on the results of the 2020 Time Out Index Survey and the opinions of Time Out’s editors and experts.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year Time Out also sought to highlight those “areas where people, community and businesses have helped each other through shared tribulations”. As they put it, “right now, more than ever, it’s cool to be kind”.

The Time Out website describes Melville as being a “joyous, everyone-knows-everyone kind of place”.