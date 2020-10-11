Competition
WIN R500 | Can you name the New Zealand attraction that's clear as mud?
Name this 'thermal wonderland' and you could win a cash prize
11 October 2020 - 00:01
This "thermal wonderland" park, a popular visitor attraction near Rotorua, New Zealand, is the result of unusual geothermal activity producing some fabulously strange occurrences, including geysers, weirdly coloured lakes, hot springs, and boiling mud pools.
Its name in Maori means "sacred waters", and visitors also will typically indulge in a mudbath, supposedly full of healing properties...
