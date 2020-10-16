Google analytics say local is lekker when searching for travel destinations

With travel restrictions eased and the festive season approaching, SA Google trends analytics have shown SA's top neighbouring travel destination is right here at home.

Travel-related analytics between September 25 and October 1 showed SA's most searched neighbouring destination was SA followed by Mozambique, Namibia and Botswana.

Internationally, the UK, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands were in the top searches. South Africans also wanted to know which countries' citizens would be allowed to travel to SA, and whether they could travel to the US, which has the most Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the group Capital Hotels and Apartments said there seems to be a change in traditional booking patterns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Traditionally, our coastal hotels usually perform better than our inland ones [during the festive season]. But this year we may see an increase in occupancy in Gauteng and Pretoria,” said managing director Marc Wachsberger.