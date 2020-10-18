Been overseas? Covid travel rules for SA residents coming home

According to South Africa is Travel Ready, a collaboration of PR and communications agencies supporting the tourism industry, it is unlikely the government meant for the antigen test to replace the PCR test certificate, "as it appears to be directed more for cross-border travel (such as travellers from Lesotho, where PCR testing capacity is lacking)."

"Therefore, until otherwise directed, international airlines will still require the PCR test certificate before boarding flights to SA."

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN I ARRIVE IN SA?

You will be screened for symptoms and/or for any recent contact with an infected person. If you display any symptoms or have been in contact with an infected person, you will have to take a Covid-19 test at your own cost. If you test positive, you will have to quarantine for 10-days.

WHAT IF I NEED TO QUARANTINE?

At this stage, some of the details around quarantine remain unclear. So far, our understanding is that if you are required to take a test on arrival, for any of the reasons mentioned above, and the result comes back negative, you will be allowed to enter SA without restrictions.

If however, the test comes back positive, or you refuse to take the test, you will have to spend 10 days in quarantine.

The SA government's FAQ's on travel state that “travellers will need to provide proof of accommodation address should they need to self-quarantine at the time of arrival in the country”.

This clearly suggests that self-quarantine is an option. The same paragraph, however, later states that travellers whose tests come back positive “will be subjected to a 10 day quarantine at a designated site”.

It is therefore not yet clear whether returning citizens will be allowed to quarantine at home.