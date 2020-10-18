Competition

WIN R500 | Can you name this country that's wide open to SA passport holders?

This country has unusually relaxed Covid entry restrictions. Name it and you could win a cash prize

For those dreaming of an imminent international holiday, the trick is to find countries that are open to South African passport holders.



Beyond the African continent, you will find that your options are limited - especially if you don't fancy a multi-flight odyssey (to the likes of Mexico) or a 10- to 14-day quarantine first...