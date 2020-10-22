Fuss-free holidays: Five countries with unusually relaxed Covid entry rules

As Covid-19 continues to plague the world, our international travel options are dependent on each nation and their conditions for entry.

While many countries across the world still have strict measures in place, reserving entry only to citizens, to people in their “travel bubbles”, or to those willing to spend 10-14 days in quarantine before they are free to move around, there are a few that are all but wide open to travellers.

Here are five destinations with unusually relaxed Covid entry restrictions:

MEXICO

Mexico is open to all nationalities arriving by air, with no tests or quarantine periods mandated - though arrivals may be subjected to health screening including temperature checks. The land borders remain closed to tourists.

Symptomatic travellers may face the possibility of being returned to their country or quarantined in Mexico. The only requirement is that arrivals present a form detailing their recent travels and potential exposure to the virus. The form can be found here.