Fuss-free holidays: Five countries with unusually relaxed Covid entry rules
With no PCR tests required or mandatory quarantine periods, these nations will let you in — as long as you pass the airport health screening
As Covid-19 continues to plague the world, our international travel options are dependent on each nation and their conditions for entry.
While many countries across the world still have strict measures in place, reserving entry only to citizens, to people in their “travel bubbles”, or to those willing to spend 10-14 days in quarantine before they are free to move around, there are a few that are all but wide open to travellers.
Here are five destinations with unusually relaxed Covid entry restrictions:
MEXICO
Mexico is open to all nationalities arriving by air, with no tests or quarantine periods mandated - though arrivals may be subjected to health screening including temperature checks. The land borders remain closed to tourists.
Symptomatic travellers may face the possibility of being returned to their country or quarantined in Mexico. The only requirement is that arrivals present a form detailing their recent travels and potential exposure to the virus. The form can be found here.
BRAZIL
The largest country in South America, Brazil is welcoming international tourists through its Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo airports, though entry is not permitted by land.
While, for the past few months, the country's only requirement has been that visitors show proof of sufficient travel insurance to cover Covid-19 treatment, this was lifted on October 8. Therefore, there are currently no entry restrictions for arrival by air relating to Covid-19. Arrivals are subjected to a Covid-19 health screening.
SA passport holders do not need a visa to enter Brazil.
ALBANIA
This tiny country in southern Europe, bordered by Greece, Montenegro and the Adriatic Sea, dropped all its Covid entry regulations back in July and is now open to everyone, no PCR tests required.
However, all the normal “pre-Covid” entry requirements remain, such as having a valid passport and visa if necessary based on your nationality.
Their rules state that arrivals must wear masks and practise social distancing. They will have their temperatures checked on arrival — unless they are arriving from other EU nations where their temperatures were taken on departure, in which case no temperature checks are required.
Anyone testing above 37.5ºC will not be allowed to enter the airport and will have to enter a special quarantine area where “additional verification procedures” will be carried out.
TURKEY
Straddling the Asian and European continents, Turkey shares a border with Georgia, Armenia, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Greece, and with Bulgaria Romania, Ukraine and Russia across the Black Sea to the north. It borders are open to all nations and no PCR test is required.
Passengers are screened on arrival and only those who show symptoms will have to be tested. Handily, Turkey's national carrier has also returned to SA, and SA passport holders can visit visa-free, so this holiday is a quick and easy direct flight away.
TANZANIA
This eastern African nation just north of Mozambique is open for tourism from all nations. There is no mandatory quarantine period and no PCR tests required for entry. Temperature checks, mask wearing, and social distancing are in effect.
Note that when Tanzania first reopened in June, it had no test requirements. In August, it was announced that a 72-hour PCR test would be required, but this was reversed in September. Because the rules have changed a few times, please double-check before travelling.
• All information correct at the time of publication. As the Covid situation is constantly in flux, we recommend you double check the entry regulations of your planned destination before making any concrete plans. The best place to do so is that country's official government and consular websites.