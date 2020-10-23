Covid-19: Airline groups push for end to quarantines, travel bans

The US, state governments and some foreign countries should replace quarantines and travel bans on airline passengers with Covid-19 testing of travellers before departure and upon arrival, airline and business groups said on Thursday.

They said the move would boost US international air travel, which is down 78% year-over-year for the most recent seven-day period, according to airline industry data.

The groups, which include the International Air Transport Association, Airlines for America, the US Chamber of Commerce, airline unions and the US Travel Association, called on the Trump administration, state governors and international partners “to pursue a risk-based and data-driven approach to Covid-19 testing which would obviate the need for quarantines and travel bans so that the travel network can be safely reopened.”

The groups added that “travel quarantines are decimating our industry.”