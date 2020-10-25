Lighting strike as likely as catching Covid on a plane, says report

Airline body's research into onboard infections finds the results 'extremely reassuring' for passengers

Wondering if it’s safe to fly? Well, your chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane are about the same as you getting struck by lightning — at least, so says the chief of the International Air Travel Association (Iata).



The global aviation body, which represents the world’s airlines, recently reported that just 44 Covid-19 infections had been traced back to flights since the start of 2020 (including confirmed, probable and potential cases). Over the same period, about 1.2 billion people flew, the report says...