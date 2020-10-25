Seven holiday spots where social-distancing isn't a rule, it's a given

For those now accustomed to going without crowds, Sarah Baxter shares some gorgeous but little-known destinations from her book, 'Hidden Places'

When I wrote a book called Hidden Places, I wasn’t expecting the concept of hiding to be quite so on-trend. Now as the world grapples with a pandemic, somewhere remote and special seems like the Holy Grail of holidays. Even without our new-found eagerness to avoid other people, hidden places were special.



They can affect you more deeply than the headline sites. Go to a more alternative attraction and you get the feeling you are peeling back a layer, going somewhere few have been, gaining an insight into something once — or still — concealed. These are sites with stories to disclose; places of majesty and mystery that have provided shelter, inspiration, strategic advantage and spiritual succour to our ancestors across the ages, and that provide surprise and intrigue for travellers today...