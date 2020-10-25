Travel

Competition

WIN R500 | Can you name this tricky capital city?

It's a 'common misconception' that the Turkish capital is Istanbul. Name the right city and you could win a cash prize

25 October 2020 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

You've heard of Palm Sunday but what about a "face-palm" Sunday - well that's what I had  last week as several readers of our print edition wrote in to say I had erroneously called Istanbul the Turkish capital (this error did not appear on TimesLIVE).

They were right, of course, though some kindly called the error “a common misconception”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Social media reacts to Shudufhadzo Musida's 'game changing' Miss SA win Lifestyle
  2. And the winner of Miss SA 2020 is ... Lifestyle
  3. Cost and carats: five facts about Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's crown The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. POLL | Who do you want to win Miss SA 2020? Lifestyle
  5. Want to go overseas? Five FAQs about SA's Covid travel rules answered Travel

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...