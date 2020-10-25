Competition

WIN R500 | Can you name this tricky capital city?

It's a 'common misconception' that the Turkish capital is Istanbul. Name the right city and you could win a cash prize

You've heard of Palm Sunday but what about a "face-palm" Sunday - well that's what I had last week as several readers of our print edition wrote in to say I had erroneously called Istanbul the Turkish capital (this error did not appear on TimesLIVE).



They were right, of course, though some kindly called the error “a common misconception”...