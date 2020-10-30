Is it safe to fly — what are the odds of you catching Covid-19 on a plane?

As airlines have started resuming operations, there has been no shortage of positive information reassuring potential travellers of the safety of air travel despite the ever-present reality of Covid-19.

We have been informed about the safety measures and protocols that various airlines have implemented, including the benefits of high-efficiency particulate air (Hepa) filters, social distancing protocols, contactless processes and the absence of in-flight magazines. But just how safe is it really to travel via air?

At the beginning of October, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) released new information based on figures released by Airbus, Boeing and Embraer. According to them, only 44 travel-related cases of Covid-19 were identified out of a sample of 1.2 billion travellers since the start of 2020 — or one out of 27 million travellers.

Acknowledging that travel isn’t risk-free, Alexandre de Juniac, Iata’s director-general and CEO, compared the risk of contracting Covid-19 to the same chances as “being struck by lightning”.