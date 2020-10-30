Need a Lift? SA's newest airline has a name

SA's new airline finally has a name: Lift Airlines.

The airline is a partnership between kulula.com founder Gidon Novick and Global Aviation, a leading operator of Airbus A320 aircraft.

Novick last month called on the public to put their creativity to the test and suggest a name for the new carrier. On its website, the airline said it was looking for “unique”, “aspirational” and “cool” names.

Novick told BusinessTech on Thursday that the name was selected from more than 25,000 suggestions, including Wakanda Air, DjyRyNie and Lekker Airline, FlyMzansi, Venga Airways and Gravy Plane.

He said eight people suggested Lift, and they will share the main prize valued at R480,000.

“With a name safely strapped in, the team is now focused on its final pre-launch activities including getting the booking system up and running, crew training, aircraft preparation and marketing activities ahead of the first flight set to take to the skies in December when the new airline 'Lifts off',” he said.