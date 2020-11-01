Hit the road: Four of the Cape's best day drives

Nick Yell shares his favourite routes for a pleasant ramble with lots to see, eat and do along the way

When I was growing up in a middle-class Cape Town home in the 1960s, Sunday afternoon drives were all the rage. They usually involved ambling along in my dad's big black Valiant to some or other viewpoint on the peninsula. But what we looked forward to most was the ice-cream treat somewhere along the way, enjoyed mostly at Spotty Dog in Retreat or the Dairy Den roadhouse in Constantia.



Longer drives into the countryside occurred only during the holidays and involved hampers of padkos lovingly prepared by my mother, food which my brother and I couldn't wait to get our hands on before we even left town. But the eating ritual was strictly reserved for languid stops around concrete picnic tables on a pass, or some other similarly scenic spot...