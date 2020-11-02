Covid-19 tests should play a bigger role in international travel, says WHO expert

Covid tests should be more widely used in international travel than quarantines, the chair of the World Health Organisation's Emergency Committee said.

Didier Houssin, chair of the independent panel of experts advising WHO on the Covid-19 pandemic, said it was important for the UN agency to provide fresh guidance on safe international air travel.

“And clearly the use of the tests is certainly now supposed to have a much larger place compared to quarantine, for example, which would certainly facilitate things considering all the efforts which have been made by airlines and by airports,” Houssin told a news conference.

WHO's top emergency expert Mike Ryan said that travelling was now “relatively safe” and posed a “relatively low” health risk, but that “there is no zero risk”.