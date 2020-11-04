Travel

Mozambique reopens for tourism — no quarantine or visa required

04 November 2020 - 17:27 By Elizabeth Sleith
SA passport holders can visit Mozambique visa-free for stays of up to 30 days.
SA passport holders can visit Mozambique visa-free for stays of up to 30 days.
Image: 123RF/Blue Orange Studio

Exciting news for those hoping for a foreign trip for the holidays: Mozambique has just relaxed its travel restrictions in a bid to boost its tourism industry, which has been decimated by lockdown.

In a national address last Thursday, Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi said diplomatic missions could resume the issuing of tourist visas. He did not make it clear, however, whether the visas would be available at airports and other points of entry, as they were before the pandemic.

South African passport holders, anyway, do not need a tourist visa for stays of up to 30 days.

Until now, everyone arriving in Mozambique has had to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine. Now, a negative PCR test, done within 72 hours, will suffice.

Travellers who do not present a test at the border will have to quarantine for 10 days, or take a test at their own expense. Children under 11 are exempt from the test requirement.

Where to get a fast Covid-19 test for international travel

Here's which local testing facilities offer quick turnaround times.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

For those who may need multiple entries in a short period — presumably mainly for business — the test will remain valid for 14 days.

Nyusi said the measures in force to restrict the spread of Covid-19, including the wearing of masks in public, handwashing and social distancing, remain in place.  

Mozambique declared a state of emergency on March 30, after which only citizens and foreign residents were allowed to enter the country. In August, restrictions were relaxed to allow entry for business but this is the first time since the pandemic began that the borders have opened to leisure travellers.

The country’s latest figures are 13,202 cases of Covid-19, with 10,439 recoveries and 94 deaths.

TimesLIVE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Been overseas? Covid travel rules for SA residents coming home

We've unpacked the latest government regulations into a series of frequently asked questions to help you plan your international travels
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Is it safe to fly — what are the odds of you catching Covid-19 on a plane?

Here's what the latest research says about the safety of air travel during the pandemic.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Zanzibar's borders are open — and you couldn't dream of a more idyllic escape

As South Africans get the go-ahead to travel within Africa, Michelle Jana Chan explores the wonder of this Tanzanian island, which you can visit with ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I’m stronger now': How Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida beat the bullies Lifestyle
  2. Hit the road: Four of the Cape's best day drives Travel
  3. WATCH | Vin Diesel busts a move to Brenda Fassie's ‘Vuli Ndlela’ Lifestyle
  4. Strokes kill South Africans every day - knowing the signs could save a life Health & Sex
  5. Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90 - British media Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
Private jets, limousines and 'forex trading': Former SAA board member shocks ...