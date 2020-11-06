Planning to travel? Western Cape launches tourism site for travel restrictions and 'red list' countries

In an effort to clear up the confusion around the “red list” of countries restricted from travelling to SA, the Western Cape has launched a Safe Travels website.

The website, which was developed by the department of economic development and tourism, is said to help domestic and international tourists navigate the restrictions on travel and be informed about the health and safety protocols to follow when visiting Cape Town and the Western Cape.

The province's minister of finance and economic opportunities, David Maynier, said the site aims to offer peace of mind to those travelling for business or leisure.

According to Maynier, due to the government’s risk-based approach to international travel and the “red list” of countries restricted from travelling to SA, there was still much confusion and uncertainty in the travel and tourism industry.

“The ‘red list’ is not being reviewed consistently every two weeks as promised,” he said. “So, to guide tourists and ensure their visit to Cape Town and the Western Cape is as hassle-free as possible, our website provides the latest information on travel restrictions and the ‘red list’, as well as visa requirements and the latest Covid-19 health and safety information.”