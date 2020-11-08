My Travelling Life

Cheap suits, fake photos and weird food: The Kiffness goes globetrotting

Musician David Scott (aka The Kiffness) has had some kiff holidays. He reveals the origins of his signature floral suit, and shares his oddest travel experience

The first childhood holiday I remember was going to the Royal Swazi Sun with my family when I was about four. I remember playing arcade games with my brother in the entertainment room. According to my parents, I pulled down my pants and weed in the public pool in front of everyone. I don't remember that.



My first trip abroad was to the US. My dad's sister lives in the States, so when I was seven we did an epic family trip to America. I have very fond memories of Disney World. I was just tall enough to go on all the rides, and just young enough to believe that the guys walking around in Mickey Mouse and Goofy costumes were actually real...