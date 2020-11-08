Splendid isolation: Morukuru Family Madikwe promises luxury and lions

Gather members of your 'social bubble' and get away from it all by booking your own private bush villa in the Madikwe Game Reserve

That period when the first summer rains have begun to coax green life out of the cracked soil is a special time in the bush



. Even if you're not a "bush person", the new life sprouting on Madikwe Game Reserve in North West will take you to a happy place...