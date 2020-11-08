Tourists stay away, rooms stay empty
It's going to be a bleak Christmas for hospitality industry
08 November 2020 - 00:00
There'll be plenty of room at the inn this Christmas, but the inn may not be open.
Up to half of Cape Town hotels remain closed, international tourism and conferences have dried up and the hospitality sector is consumed by restive fear, rather than festive cheer...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.