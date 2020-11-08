Competition

Win R500 | Can you name the 'Tip of Gold'? It's a town in Mozambique

With its gorgeous beaches, and excellent diving, this town is popular with South Africans. Name it and you could win a cash prize

As the year-end holidays start to shimmer on the horizon, I'm fairly sure I can't be the only one daydreaming about the sea. And if you fancy a foreign holiday too, without too much trauma around long-distance travelling, our neighbour to the northeast has just announced a relaxation of its travel restrictions, thus throwing its hand up as a pretty great holiday option.



In a national address last Thursday, Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi said diplomatic missions could resume the issuing of tourist visas. He did not make it clear, however, whether the visas would be available at airports and other points of entry, as they were before the pandemic. South African-passport holders, anyway, do not need a tourist visa for stays of up to 30 days...