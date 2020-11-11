IN PICS | This R66,000-a-night Joburg haven is Africa's top hotel suite

The Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa in Sandton, Gauteng, is not only Africa's Leading Boutique Hotel, but home to the continent's Leading Hotel Suite, according to the 2020 World Travel Awards.

The award-winning set of rooms is called the Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite - and yes, the great man after whom it is named did stay here.

Johan Jay-Vos, The Saxon's PR manager, said prior to being transformed into a boutique hotel in 2000, the property was a private residence owned by Douw Steyn. Mandela was Steyn's house guest following his release from prison, and it was here that the former president edited his autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom.