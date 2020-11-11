IN PICS | This R66,000-a-night Joburg haven is Africa's top hotel suite
Take a 'tour' of The Saxon's lavish Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite, which was among the Africa winners of the 2020 World Travel Awards
The Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa in Sandton, Gauteng, is not only Africa's Leading Boutique Hotel, but home to the continent's Leading Hotel Suite, according to the 2020 World Travel Awards.
The award-winning set of rooms is called the Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite - and yes, the great man after whom it is named did stay here.
Johan Jay-Vos, The Saxon's PR manager, said prior to being transformed into a boutique hotel in 2000, the property was a private residence owned by Douw Steyn. Mandela was Steyn's house guest following his release from prison, and it was here that the former president edited his autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom.
Elegantly decorated in a contemporary African style, the 400m2 suite boasts an open-plan lounge and dinning room, a guest loo, an office, and a fully-equipped butler's kitchen. Naturally, the services of a butler to man it are available 24 hours a day.
The lavish guest and master bedrooms both feature en-suite bathrooms.
Those longing to check in to this luxurious suite will need to have deep pockets: rates start from R66,000 per night. They'll also have to wait a while because The Saxon is closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Jay-Vos said they hope to reopen in early 2021.
Up for more awards
The annual World Travel Awards began in 1993 and aim to acknowledge excellence across key sectors in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Voting, by both experts in the industry and the public, takes place online and over the course of a year.
Having already triumphed in the Africa category, The Saxon will now compete with proprieties in other regions to take home a “world's best” title when 2020's overall winners are announced on November 27.
The Saxon has been nominated for several global accolades, including World's Leading Hotel Suite.
• Additional reporting by Elizabeth Sleith.