IN PICS | This R66,000-a-night Joburg haven is Africa's top hotel suite

Take a 'tour' of The Saxon's lavish Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite, which was among the Africa winners of the 2020 World Travel Awards

11 November 2020 - 12:00 By Toni Jaye Singer
Decorated in a contemporary African style, the Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite offers views over The Saxon's pool and gardens.
Image: Supplied/The Saxon

The Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa in Sandton, Gauteng, is not only Africa's Leading Boutique Hotel, but home to the continent's Leading Hotel Suite, according to the 2020 World Travel Awards.

The award-winning set of rooms is called the Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite - and yes, the great man after whom it is named did stay here.

Johan Jay-Vos, The Saxon's PR manager, said prior to being transformed into a boutique hotel in 2000, the property was a private residence owned by Douw Steyn. Mandela was Steyn's house guest following his release from prison, and it was here that the former president edited his autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom.

Room service takes on a different meaning when you have your own private dining room and a fully-equipped butler's kitchen.
Image: Supplied/The Saxon
The Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite boast beautifully appointed guest and master bedrooms.
Image: Supplied/The Saxon
Each of the Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite's two bedrooms features a luxurious en-suite bathroom; and there's also a guest loo.
Image: Supplied/The Saxon

Elegantly decorated in a contemporary African style, the 400m2 suite boasts an open-plan lounge and dinning room, a guest loo, an office, and a fully-equipped butler's kitchen. Naturally, the services of a butler to man it are available 24 hours a day.

The lavish guest and master bedrooms both feature en-suite bathrooms.

Those longing to check in to this luxurious suite will need to have deep pockets: rates start from R66,000 per night. They'll also have to wait a while because The Saxon is  closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Jay-Vos said they hope to reopen in early 2021.

Up for more awards

The annual World Travel Awards began in 1993 and aim to acknowledge excellence across key sectors in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Voting, by both experts in the industry and the public, takes place online and over the course of a year.

A contemporary portrait of Nelson Mandela doubles as a room divider in the suite's open-plan living and dining areas.
Image: Supplied/The Saxon
A portrait of the former president graces the office area of the Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite.
Image: Supplied/The Saxon

Having already triumphed in the Africa category, The Saxon will now compete with proprieties in other regions to take home a “world's best” title when 2020's overall winners are announced on November 27.

The Saxon has been nominated for several global accolades, including World's Leading Hotel Suite.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Sleith.

