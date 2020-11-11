SA cleans up in the Africa category of the 'world travel Oscars'

The Africa winners in the World Travel Awards have been announced — with SA taking top honours in several categories, including Africa’s best tourist attraction, beach destination, casino resort and hotel suite.

Table Mountain was named Africa’s leading tourist attraction; while Sun City took Africa’s best casino resort. Plettenberg Bay won for being the continent’s best beach resort, while The Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg won both as Africa’s best boutique hotel and also for having the continent’s best hotel suite: the Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite.

Durban won for being both the leading city destination and the leading meetings and conference destination. Cape Town International got the nod as Africa’s best airport.

Silvan Safari Lodge in the Sabi Sands game reserve won the continent's leading luxury lodge; while Thanda Safari in northern Zululand, KwaZulu-Natal, won as the leading safari lodge. The Blue Train won leading luxury train.

The World Travel Awards began in 1993 as a way to acknowledge excellence across all key sectors in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Voting — by both experts in the industry and the public — takes place online and over the course of a year.