Travel

Search begins for first 'Earth Oscar' winners — they'll each get over R20m!

The Earthshot Prize, launched by Britain's Prince William, hopes to find answers to the planet's greatest problems over the next 10 years

15 November 2020 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

A panel of nominators from across the globe have this month begun the search for the first five Earthshot Prize winners, the new “environmental Oscars” launched
by Britain's Prince William last month.

The awards, intended to run annually until 2030, are aimed at finding solutions to the world's greatest environmental problems — and each winner will receive a £1-million (about R20.6-million) prize...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Glitz and glam as Mrs SA finalists named The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. And the winner of the Nando's Hot Young Designer contest is... Home & Gardening
  3. 'This just gave me hope': Mzansi is not impressed with Mr SA finalists Lifestyle
  4. 'Something extremely bogus is going on,' says Elon Musk after mixed Covid test ... Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | This R66,000-a-night Joburg haven is Africa's top hotel suite Travel

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...