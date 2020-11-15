Search begins for first 'Earth Oscar' winners — they'll each get over R20m!
The Earthshot Prize, launched by Britain's Prince William, hopes to find answers to the planet's greatest problems over the next 10 years
15 November 2020 - 00:00
A panel of nominators from across the globe have this month begun the search for the first five Earthshot Prize winners, the new “environmental Oscars” launched
by Britain's Prince William last month.
The awards, intended to run annually until 2030, are aimed at finding solutions to the world's greatest environmental problems — and each winner will receive a £1-million (about R20.6-million) prize...
