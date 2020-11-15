Competition

Win R500 | Can you name the winner of 'best new hotel in Africa'?

This Jozi hotel was recently lauded at the World Travel Awards. Name it and you could win a cash prize

So Table Mountain, Sun City, The Blue Train, Plett and Durban all walk into an awards show … If you're expecting a punch line, stop it. They're all winners, named so by the prestigious World Travel Awards, which this week unveiled the victors in the Africa category.



SA took several wins, including the above, in order: best tourist attraction, casino resort, luxury train, beach destination, and city destination...