Photography

IN PICS | Top shots in the International Landscape Photography Awards

Out of more than 3,800 entries, these are the spectacular images chosen as the best for 2020

The winners of the seventh annual International Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards (https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com/) have been revealed, showcasing 101 incredible landscape photos taken all over the world.



Professional and amateur photographers around the globe were invited to enter the competition, which every year collects the top images into a book, which is available online (https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com/index.php/order-books/order-books2) and can be bought in hardcover. ..