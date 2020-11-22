Travel

Africa

Follow your bliss to this Mozambican island resort, officially Africa's best

With its luxe villas, acclaimed spa and fine dining, Anantara Bazaruto won 'Africa's Leading Beach Resort' at the 2020 World Travel Awards, and it's got a great deal for SA residents right now

22 November 2020 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

There's something so soothing about the sea. Perhaps it's the hypnotic flatline of blue that cues our minds to clear the clutter. Perhaps it's the shushing of waves on shore that makes us feel safe again, rocked like babies in our mothers' arms.

I can't say for sure. But I do know that, landlocked in Jozi through the annus horribilis of 2020, my daydreams often meandered to a memory. It starts with the shadow of a tiny plane skimming over a swirling carpet of golds and blues. Inside the plucky six-seater — a Gippsland Airvan, if you want to know — the beating of the plane's propeller keeps pace with the passengers' hearts...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. What Obama’s book says about Zuma, Mandela, Tutu and the ANC Lifestyle
  2. Siya and Rachel Kolisi, Sindi Dlathu named among SA's most stylish The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. IN PICS | Five of the most striking looks from Miss SA's homecoming tour The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. 'He's been my strength': Queen, Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary Lifestyle
  5. Shop now: Black Friday deals on luxury fragrance, make-up and skincare with ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021