Follow your bliss to this Mozambican island resort, officially Africa's best

With its luxe villas, acclaimed spa and fine dining, Anantara Bazaruto won 'Africa's Leading Beach Resort' at the 2020 World Travel Awards, and it's got a great deal for SA residents right now

There's something so soothing about the sea. Perhaps it's the hypnotic flatline of blue that cues our minds to clear the clutter. Perhaps it's the shushing of waves on shore that makes us feel safe again, rocked like babies in our mothers' arms.



I can't say for sure. But I do know that, landlocked in Jozi through the annus horribilis of 2020, my daydreams often meandered to a memory. It starts with the shadow of a tiny plane skimming over a swirling carpet of golds and blues. Inside the plucky six-seater — a Gippsland Airvan, if you want to know — the beating of the plane's propeller keeps pace with the passengers' hearts...