Accidental Tourist

Frigid Norwegians have always been champs at social distancing

They'll be relieved when the 2m gap rule is relaxed, and they can revert to their traditional 4m gap, jokes Carlos Amato

Being of half-Norwegian descent, I was thrilled to arrive in the Land of the Midnight Sun for the first time. But I wasn't ready for the silence.



As I trundled across the ghostly, timbered expanses of Oslo's Gardermoen Airport, I started to think I could hear microscopic noises very clearly: a traveller's hair growing, a shopkeeper's foot itching, a policeman's back aching...