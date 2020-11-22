Competition

Win R500 | Tell us where the 'best landscape photo' of 2020 was shot

This snap came tops in the International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition. Name the country in which it was taken and you could win a cash prize

I once worked with an editor who hated what he called "overcooked" photos — those that had been edited in a way that made it clear they'd been edited. A photo should just be a photo, he'd say. Take it, and however it comes out, that's how it is.



Occasionally we'd debate it and I'd ask — not entirely decided myself — "But what about art?" It stands to reason that in hard news, images cannot have been obviously altered. But in travel? We write through a subjective lens; why can't we apply lenses — or filters or shadows or contrasts — to photos too?..