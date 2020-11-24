Covid-19 airport screening relaxed for domestic passengers ahead of holidays
Travellers flying on domestic routes in SA will no longer have to fill in health questionnaires at airports.
Airports Company SA (Acsa) confirmed the changes in a tweet on Tuesday.
Asked what the eased restrictions meant for domestic travellers, Acsa said: "The health questionnaire no longer needs to be completed. Temperature screening will be performed by airport staff at entrances to terminal buildings."
@Airports_ZA can confirm that the @HealthZA has withdrawn health screening services for domestic departure at all international airports with effect from 23 November 2020. For additional information please contact the Department of Health.— Airports Company SA (@Airports_ZA) November 24, 2020
Mango airline said domestic port health screening would be stopped from midnight on November 24.
“We have also been advised health questionnaires will therefore not be required from November 25 onwards [for domestic travellers only],” said Mango.
“Acsa will continue temperature screening checks for airport entry, only allowing entry to those with the applicable paperwork for flights. Travel permits will no longer be required for all travel.
“Wearing a mask in the airport and for travel is mandatory, and social distancing will still be required within airport terminals. Guests are encouraged to maintain general hand hygiene and to sanitise frequently.”
TimesLIVE has reached out to the department of health for more details.
TimesLIVE