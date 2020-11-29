Travel

Local Getaway

HOTEL REVIEW | Walkersons Hotel & Spa, Dullstroom, Mpumalanga

One can’t help but feel like wealthy aristocrat at this five-star, Scottish-inspired estate, writes Elizabeth Sleith

29 November 2020 - 00:01 By Elizabeth Sleith

 If ever you wander into a certain bar in Dullstroom, no matter the hour, you'll find a mysterious woman there. Her black pin curls and classic pearls suggest a certain prissiness, but her scarlet dress, matching lipstick and beguiling brown eyes hint that there are deeper waters there. Whatever her stories, though, she'll never tell. Actually, she hasn't spoken a word since the portrait was painted in 1944.

Peggy's Bar at Walkersons Hotel & Spa (http://walkersons.co.za) is named after her, though pedants will notice the brass plate under the painting reads, "Peggie de Villiers (née Marais)"...

