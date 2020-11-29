IN PICS | 10 epic nature snaps that show why the Earth is worth saving

Prints for Nature is an initiative to raise funds for conservation — and your chance to own a NatGeo hotshot’s work. Here's a selection of stellar photos from this charitable campaign

National Geographic — the official magazine of the US-based non-profit National Geographic Society — has been published continuously since 1888.



It may surprise you to learn that the first issue contained not a single photo, since today it is synonymous with stunning photography, its pages perpetually showcasing the incredible beauty and wonders of Earth...