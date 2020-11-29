Travel

Competition

Win R500 | Name the Asian destination also known as 'Fragrant Harbour'

This administrative region of the People's Republic of China recently tied for the title of 'World's Most Expensive City'. Name it and you could win a cash prize

29 November 2020 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

A new report from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has declared the winner of the "World's Most Expensive City" contest a three-way tie. While they were no doubt all chuffed to be nominated, Paris, Zurich and the Asian city pictured above get to huddle on the podium together.

Twice a year, the London-based research body compiles its Worldwide Cost of Living (WCOL) index by comparing the pricing of 138 products and services - divided into 10 categories — in 133 cities...

