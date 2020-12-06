Accidental Tourist

'Genghis Kahn and I have something in common'

During a trip to Mongolia, John Miller was astonished to find he may well be a descendant of the famous emperor

I wasn't part of the first development assistance team to go to Mongolia shortly after it ended its near-complete dependency on the collapsing Soviet Union in 1990, but it often seemed so.



I stayed at the Ulaanbaatar Hotel, a cavernous building featuring a karaoke bar and a room that was regarded as a restaurant. Yes, it had tables and chairs and plates and cutlery, and two waitresses serving about 50 guests, but the choices on the menu were limited. I wasn't ready for mutton fat, whether deep-fried or boiled...