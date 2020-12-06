How to make a holiday out of your road trip from Joburg to Cape Town

Crossing the 1,400km between Jozi and the Mother City soon? Don’t make it a mad dash when there’s so much to see along the way. Nick Yell has some suggestions

Aah, family road trips! The making of legendary family memories or horror shows on wheels — we've all had plenty of both, but what to do?



Apart from the expense, flying is still seen as Covid-risky by many and you've promised the in-laws in Cape Town you'll spend Christmas with them this year, so it's into the SUV and on the long haul south you go...