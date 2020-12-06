Competition

Win R500 | Where in New York is the city's iconic Christmas tree?

Name the world-famous building complex in Midtown Manhattan where the it stands and you could win a cash prize

New Yorkers celebrated a momentous occasion this week as a switch was flipped, turning on the lights of a beloved Christmas tree in this world-famous building complex in Midtown Manhattan.



The tree has been a recurring star of NYC's festive-season celebrations since 1931 — and turning on the lights has been broadcast live around the world since 1997 — but this year's pandemic disaster threw into question whether the tree would appear at all in 2020...