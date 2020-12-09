Travel

SA wants to jet off to a tropical island or Mars, according to Google

Global search giant's 2020 Year in Search report reveals Mzansi's top trending travel searches

09 December 2020 - 14:42 By Toni Jaye Singer
Mauritius was South Africans' most Googled travel destination in 2020.
Mauritius was South Africans' most Googled travel destination in 2020.
Image: 123RF/ freeartist

Most of us have become intimately acquainted with the concept of “cabin fever” since Covid set up camp in SA. Yet, despite having been largely housebound for a good chunk of 2020, we haven’t stopped wistfully goggling our dream destinations.

Where do we want to go? According to Google’s 2020 Year in Search report, many of us would like to escape to an island paradise outside Mzansi.

Our collective internet searches revealed that Mauritius was the place we were most interested in “taking a trip to”.

This East African island topped the list of the 10 most searched queries of this nature, which was dominated by tropical escapes such as Jamaica, Hawaii, Mozambique and Zanzibar.

That said, many of us had our sights set on a balmy locale closer to home, with Durban ranking second on the list.

When is the president speaking and other matters on our minds this year according to Google

Coronavirus, making pineapple beer during the lockdown prohibition on alcohol sales, a cheating saga and a businessman losing his assets. These ...
News
1 hour ago

Asia was another popular choice with three countries  — Bali, Thailand and Singapore — in the top 10.

Others, it seems, have had enough of Earth altogether, with “trip to Mars” coming in at number 6.

The top 10 trending travel searches for 2020, according to Google:

  1. Trip to Mauritius
  2. Trip to Durban
  3. Trip to Thailand
  4. Trip to Mozambique
  5. Trip to Hawaii
  6. Trip to Mars
  7. Trip to Singapore
  8. Trip to Bali
  9. Trip to Jamaica
  10. Trip to Zanzibar

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

SA's 10 most Googled recipes of 2020 - how many did you make?

The global search giant has released the results of its 2020 Year in Search report.
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

Masturbation — the strange reason SA Googled Cornflakes AGAIN this year

With so much having happened in 2020, it's fascinating that one of the most-Googled question in SA this year was “why were Cornflakes invented?”.
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Google analytics say local is lekker when searching for travel destinations

With travel restrictions eased and the festive season approaching, SA Google trends analytics have shown SA's top neighbouring travel destination is ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. How to make a holiday out of your road trip from Joburg to Cape Town Travel
  2. Buy the best: We ranked Christmas mince pies from major supermarkets Food
  3. You can be winning awards and crying yourself to sleep: Zahara Lifestyle
  4. What happens once you get a Covid-19 vaccine? Here's what you need to know Lifestyle
  5. Working in the nude - one of the perks of the Covid-19 lockdown? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...