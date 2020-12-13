Magical Malawi : five great reasons to visit the Warm Heart of Africa

Lulama Njapa urges you to treat yourself to a ‘post-pandemic’ adventure that won’t break the bank

The only thing you might remember about Malawi is that Madonna adopted her beautiful children from this beautiful country.



If you are South African, you might remember a certain former president who used Malawi as an example when making a point about countries with terrible roads, to make a case for e-tolls...