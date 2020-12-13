Travel

Accidental Tourist

The need to pee presents a 'oui' problem in France

Language barriers and lavatories are not a good combination, writes Neville Green

13 December 2020 - 00:00 By Neville Green

Benjamin Franklin once said, "Nothing can be certain, except death and taxes." And then there's the need to pee. For travellers this can make or break a holiday. You know you are ageing when on exploring new places you first locate the toilets.

Recently in France, I experienced magnifique, bad and ugly loos and the art of avoiding paying to pee while travelling from Paris to Brittany to Normandy. I realised that while the dogs roaming with their Parisian owners through the City of Lights have carte blanche to relieve themselves anywhere, humans do not have that luxury...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mzansi fully behind Miss SA beauty queens as they gear up to represent us on ... Lifestyle
  2. 'Mine are better': Tito Mboweni takes shots at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's shoe game The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. How to make a holiday out of your road trip from Joburg to Cape Town Travel
  4. You can be winning awards and crying yourself to sleep: Zahara Lifestyle
  5. Miss SA beauties vow to make country 'proud' at international pageants Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...