Accidental Tourist

The need to pee presents a 'oui' problem in France

Language barriers and lavatories are not a good combination, writes Neville Green

Benjamin Franklin once said, "Nothing can be certain, except death and taxes." And then there's the need to pee. For travellers this can make or break a holiday. You know you are ageing when on exploring new places you first locate the toilets.



Recently in France, I experienced magnifique, bad and ugly loos and the art of avoiding paying to pee while travelling from Paris to Brittany to Normandy. I realised that while the dogs roaming with their Parisian owners through the City of Lights have carte blanche to relieve themselves anywhere, humans do not have that luxury...