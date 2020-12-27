Island getaway

Why the sleepy Seychelles are more seductive than ever

The writer takes the first flight post-lockdown to the Indian Ocean archipelago — and gets an island paradise virtually to herself

Cycling beside a tranquil sea on La Digue island in the Seychelles, I felt transported to a pre-Covid era — as long as you didn't count the obligatory face mask I was wearing, of course. At the time, late last month, there were few active Covid-19 cases in the country and in mid-December there were just 18. In this archipelago, where some tropical islands have more giant tortoises than people, it seems possible to escape the pandemic.



Last month, I took the first flight from SA since March to the Indian Ocean paradise. Through the plane window I got glimpses of the archipelago composed of Mahé, the two smaller islands of La Digue and Praslin, and more than 100 islets and coral atolls floating like an apparition in the cobalt sea...