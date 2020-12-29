The best spots for foodies and culture vultures to visit in Riebeek-Kasteel

The Western Cape is road-trip nirvana and the Swartland, deep in undulating wheat country, impresses with a suite of quaint towns and Insta-worthy landscapes, no matter the season.

The standout dorpie in the collective is Riebeek-Kasteel, charming and with an artisanal edge to romance the foodies and creatives among us.

Here’s what to see and do on staycation as the festive season approaches:

Coffee with views

For coffee on the fly with a next-level spectacle on the side, follow the marker boards up the hill above town to the Eight Feet trailer and sip a flattie either at the Bothmaskloof Pass lookout or down in the Kloovenburg vineyards below. What stretches out before you is a treat in triplicate: the Kasteelberg mountains, dense olive groves and flourishing vines.

Breakfast

Aside from spreading the gospel of good coffee, Beans About Coffee on Fontein Street is the go-to for all day brekkie, from a traditional farmhouse plate to muesli bowls, mini quiches, pastries and freshly squeezed veggie juices. Thomas Jamneck of The Barn fame is behind the menu, so you’re in excellent hands.