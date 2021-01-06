Travel

WATCH | From a baboon grooming a lion cub to lions attacking a wild dog - the best wildlife sightings of 2020

06 January 2021 - 08:01
A lioness stalks and pounces on a leopard in the Kruger National Park.
Image: Latest Sighting

Wild animals in the Kruger National Park helped millions through a dark and challenging 2020, thanks to videos shared on YouTube by Kruger Sightings.

In a year when many could not leave home because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the sightings brought joy to those longing for the bush.

Sightings of fascinating and rare scenes that captured the nation's attention included a baboon grooming a lion cub, a leopard attacked by a crocodile, a wild dog attacked by lions after it attempted to take over their prey, and a brave squirrel taking on a cobra.

The channel recently released a compilation of its best 2020 sightings.

Watch the video below:

