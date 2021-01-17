Competition

WIN R500 | Name the island that will soon host Earth's most isolated cinema

A Swedish festival is taking social distancing to extremes with one guest to spend a week watching films on a barren island. Name it and you could win a cash prize

By now, we're quite accustomed to traditionally live events having to cancel outright or go virtual as the pandemic rages on, so it's no surprise that Sweden's Goteborg Film Festival, running from January 29 to February 8, is taking its more than 60 film premieres as well as talks online this year.



With the 2021 theme being Social Distances, however, the organisers are offering some film buffs the opportunity to enjoy in-person screenings, entirely alone at two massive venues in the city, Sweden's second-largest after Stockholm...