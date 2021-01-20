WATCH | Wildebeest tries to save calf from leopard and warthogs

A heart-stopping moment took place at the Kruger National Park, in Mpumalanga, recently where a leopard and warthogs tried to steal a sick, newborn wildebeest, but the mother was having none of it.

In a video shared by Latest Sightings on Tuesday, the leopard can be seen trying to snatch the newborn wildebeest before warthogs arrive and try to grab it for themselves.

The video was captured by 24-year-old Nadav Ossendryver, the founder of LatestSightings.com.

Ossendryver said he caught the incident on camera while he was with friends and on a mission to see wild dogs.