Local Getaway

Private villas trend as South Africans seek out ‘Covid-bubble holidays’

Emma Jordan tried one out near Stellenbosch — a divinely comfortable and totally unique six-bedroom retreat called Le Jardin

According to the Business Council of SA, an average R748m in daily tourism revenue has been lost during the Covid pandemic. We all know the reasons: health scares, pleasure bans, border closures. Additionally, as the economy crumbles, cash to splash on rest and respite is no longer so readily available.



Nevertheless, people still hanker after a change of scenery and a connection with family and friends, and those who have the means have been buying personal time in private havens...