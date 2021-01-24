Local Getaway
Private villas trend as South Africans seek out ‘Covid-bubble holidays’
Emma Jordan tried one out near Stellenbosch — a divinely comfortable and totally unique six-bedroom retreat called Le Jardin
24 January 2021 - 00:02
According to the Business Council of SA, an average R748m in daily tourism revenue has been lost during the Covid pandemic. We all know the reasons: health scares, pleasure bans, border closures. Additionally, as the economy crumbles, cash to splash on rest and respite is no longer so readily available.
Nevertheless, people still hanker after a change of scenery and a connection with family and friends, and those who have the means have been buying personal time in private havens...
