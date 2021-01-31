Eight intriguing objects that capture the essence of great destinations

Nick Trend has a creative way to help refine your ‘when-we-can’ plans, zooming in on individual treasures – both famous and obscure – to add to your bucket list

Most of us compile our travel wish lists based on our broad expectations of the experience - climates, cultures, or landscapes - but objects both cherished and mundane can also give us wonderful insights into the spirit of a place.



Here are eight - all with a fascinating story behind them - to take you on an unusual tour of the world, and hopefully spark some list-making of your own...