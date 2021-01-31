IN PICS | Life's too short for boring décor: 10 bold black kitchen designs
Choosing black for an interior space adds an element of drama that few other shades can match — and selecting it for a kitchen adds to the atmosphere of originality that ensues
31 January 2021 - 00:02
1. COUNTER PRODUCTIVE
Fittings and fixtures in black are effectively “framed” against raw wooden walls in this modern cabin on a guest farm outside Cape Town...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.