Take your pick of Jozi's urban veggie gardens on this novel bike tour

The Organic Experience will make you rethink the notion that downtown Johannesburg is a cold concrete jungle

I have never really thought of downtown Joburg as a place of green abundance, but I'm happy to be proven wrong.



"Joburg is known as a concrete jungle but that concrete is actually very fertile," says Franck Leya by way of introduction to Honest Travel Experience's latest tour — an organic experience of the city...