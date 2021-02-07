What the Covid vaccine really means for SA travellers and local tourism

The start of a global rollout of vaccines is good news for the travel world, but there are caveats and complications — particularly for Mzansi

The pandemic has changed the face of global travel, ruining plans and devastating businesses for much of 2020. Then, late last year, vaccine breakthroughs offered a hint of hope.



As rollouts get going around the world, is this the beginning of the end of the crisis? We look at some of the issues. ..